Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Championship quartet delivered transfer blow

Middlesbrough, West Brom, QPR and Millwall have been delivered a major blow in their pursuit of Newcastle United man Isaac Hayden. The quartet, along with Southampton, had been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer.

However, fresh reports from Football Insider claim that Hayden is set to join Premier League newcomers Luton Town. Hayden has been training away from the first-team and didn’t feature for the Magpies during pre-season, with his last appearance coming back in December 2021.

Ex-Newcastle United youngster joins League Two side

Bradford City have announced the signing of former Newcastle United man Adam Wilson. The 23-year-old has moved to Valley Parade from Welsh Premier League side The New Saints (TNS). Wilson featured for Newcastle’s Under-21 side and played in the EFL Trophy for the Magpies but never made a senior appearance for the club before leaving to join TNS last summer.

Speaking about his move to the Bantams, Wilson admitted it was ‘difficult’ to say no to a move to Bradford - a team he believes should be playing higher up in the football pyramid. Wilson said: "This is a big club that should be a lot higher up in the leagues, with a great manager and fanbase, so it was difficult to say no.