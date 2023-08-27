Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from around the Premier League:

Ivan Toney price tag ‘revealed’

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will cost teams around £80m if they want to sign him in January. Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban from football and cannot return to match action until mid-January and is not allowed to train with Brentford until next month.

The former Newcastle United man scored 21 goals for the Bees last season and is reportedly wanted by both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Toney was sold to Peterborough United by Newcastle for just £300,000 in 2018.

Chelsea winger set for Nottingham Forest switch

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s time at Stamford Bridge is set to come to an end before deadline day as the winger closes in on a move to Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old had been close to joining Fulham earlier in the window, but his move to Craven Cottage stalled after Fulham pulled out of the deal.

Steve Cooper’s side have been less active this summer than their remarkable transfer window last year, but have still added Matt Turner and Anthony Elanga to their squad from Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. Chris Wood’s loan move from Newcastle United was also made permanent when the transfer window opened.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on-loan at Bayer Leverkusen but played just 21 times for the German side. He was linked with a move to St James’ Park before that switch to the Bundesliga.

Crystal Palace ‘close’ to sealing Manchester United transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is closing in on a move to Crystal Palace. Henderson has been unable to usurp Andre Onana, who joined the Red Devil’s from Inter Milan this summer, as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice keeper and is set to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis this summer.