News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United man joins Lionel Messi as Inter Miami lift first ever trophy

Inter Miami the Leagues Cup with a former Sunderland man joining Lionel Messi.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read

Lionel Messi has helped Inter Miami lift their first ever trophy as they defeated Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup. The Argentine opened the scoring for his side 23 minutes into the game, but they were pegged back by Fafa Picault’s goal 12 minutes into the second-half.

With neither side able to find a winner, the game went to penalties with Miami eventually triumphing 10-9 in the shootout. Messi, unsurprisingly, has stolen all the headlines since his move stateside and has ten goals in just seven games for his new team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ahead of the trophy celebrations, however, the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner was spotted making a classy gesture towards former Sunderland Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin, who joined Inter Miami in February last year, was captain of the team before Messi’s arrival earlier this summer.

And Messi was keen to acknowledge his teammate’s contributions in helping Miami’s journey to this point by ensuring he lifted the trophy alongside him. A touching video of Messi leading the USA international up to the trophy and into the mix of the celebrations was posted by the official MLS account in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Yedlin has been capped 81 times by his country and made over 100 appearances for the Magpies during his time at the club. The 30-year-old also spent a season on-loan at Sunderland in 2015-16, making 25 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions before moving to Tyneside on a permanent basis the season after. 

Related topics:Lionel MessiNewcastle UnitedArgentineMagpiesVideoBlack CatsUSA