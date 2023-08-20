Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United man joins Lionel Messi as Inter Miami lift first ever trophy
Inter Miami the Leagues Cup with a former Sunderland man joining Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi has helped Inter Miami lift their first ever trophy as they defeated Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup. The Argentine opened the scoring for his side 23 minutes into the game, but they were pegged back by Fafa Picault’s goal 12 minutes into the second-half.
With neither side able to find a winner, the game went to penalties with Miami eventually triumphing 10-9 in the shootout. Messi, unsurprisingly, has stolen all the headlines since his move stateside and has ten goals in just seven games for his new team.
Ahead of the trophy celebrations, however, the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner was spotted making a classy gesture towards former Sunderland Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin. Yedlin, who joined Inter Miami in February last year, was captain of the team before Messi’s arrival earlier this summer.
And Messi was keen to acknowledge his teammate’s contributions in helping Miami’s journey to this point by ensuring he lifted the trophy alongside him. A touching video of Messi leading the USA international up to the trophy and into the mix of the celebrations was posted by the official MLS account in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Yedlin has been capped 81 times by his country and made over 100 appearances for the Magpies during his time at the club. The 30-year-old also spent a season on-loan at Sunderland in 2015-16, making 25 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions before moving to Tyneside on a permanent basis the season after.