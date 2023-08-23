Liverpool travel to Tyneside on Sunday on the back of a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend - a result that moved them above Newcastle United in the Premier League table. The Reds didn’t have it all their own way against Andoni Iraola’s side on Saturday and finished the game with ten men following Alexis Mac Allister’s red card.

The Argentine was dismissed by Thomas Bramall on his home debut for his new club after catching Ryan Christie with his studs. The decision wasn’t overturned by VAR on the day, however, Liverpool have subsequently had their appeal against the decision upheld, meaning the 24-year-old is free to play at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Speaking about the decision, Jurgen Klopp admitted that he wasn’t surprised to see little intervention from VAR. Klopp said: “After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked.

“VAR would not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.

“Now the punishment, 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. But let’s see, we have to talk to the authorities.”