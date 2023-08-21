Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Leeds United ‘eye’ ex-Newcastle United star

Leeds United are eyeing a move for former Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. According to TeamTalk, Leeds have shortlisted Shelvey as a potential addition to Daniel Farke’s squad this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old only joined Nottingham Forest in January, but has fallen down the pecking order under Steve Cooper and will reportedly be allowed to leave the City Ground this summer. Shelvey has made just eight appearances for Forest since leaving Newcastle United during the winter window and has not been named in either of Forest’s two Premier League matchday squads so far this season.

Jonjo Shelvey was sold by Newcastle United in January.

Leeds have recently lost the services of Tyler Adams to Bournemouth - yet another player to join a mass exodus of talent following their relegation from the Premier League last season. Shelvey, who starred for Newcastle in the Championship during the 2016/17 campaign, could be an option the club turn to before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

Farke’s side, who signed Karl Darlow from the Magpies earlier this summer, currently sit 19th in the Championship with two draws and a defeat from their first three games of the season.

Liverpool ‘consider move’ for Manchester City midfielder

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer after failing to break into Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans. Phillips made the move over the Pennines from Leeds United last summer, but played just 21 times in all competitions during his debut season.

Phillips’ lack of game time has seen speculation over his future at the club grow with St James’ Park among the clubs credited as a potential destination for the England international. However, recent reports have seen Liverpool named as surprise suitors for his signature.