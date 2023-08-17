Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Sporting CP defender agrees new deal

Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has agreed a new long-term contract with his club amid reported transfer interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Inacio’s new deal will include a release clause of €60m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Newcastle and Manchester United had been linked with a move for the 21-year-old Portuguese international earlier this summer, however, his club were insistent that any club interested in the defender must meet his release clause - believed to be around £50m before this new extension. Despite not turning 22 until the end of the month, Inacio has made well over 100 first-team appearances for his club.

Simon Jordan’s surprised reaction to Newcastle’s Lewis Hall move

Simon Jordan has admitted he is ‘surprised’ Chelsea would be willing to let Lewis Hall move to Newcastle United this summer. Despite seemingly being on his way to Selhurst Park on-loan, the Magpies have reportedly agreed a £28m fee for the 18-year-old defender and Jordan told TalkSport that it could be a move that harms the Blues this season.

“I am surprised Chelsea would want to be facilitating any solutions to Newcastle.” Jordan said.

The former Crystal Palace chairman was then asked about Hall’s reported £28m price tag, before responding: “I mean, that’s the market, where it is right now. That’s the reality of commercial business.

“Bellingham was a more established player but in a Championship side, and he went to Dortmund. You’ve got a player [Hall] who has played twelve times for Chelsea.