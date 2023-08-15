Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Southampton ‘consider’ move for Newcastle United midfielder

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is reportedly being eyed by Southampton over a potential move to St Mary’s this summer. Hayden didn’t feature for Newcastle during pre-season with his future, along with Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick, set to be away from the club.

Injury problems blighted Hayden’s loan move to Norwich City last season, but the former Hull City and Arsenal man could be set for a return to the Championship with the Saints – according to the Northern Echo. James Ward-Prowse’s move to West Ham and Romeo Lavia’s imminent departure to Chelsea means they are in the market for central midfielders this summer.

Russell Martin’s side won their opening Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday and shared eight goals with Norwich at the weekend in an entertaining clash on the south coast.

West Ham pull out of Harry Maguire move

Harry Maguire’s proposed £30m move to West Ham has stalled, despite a fee between the Hammers and Manchester United being agreed. West Ham have reportedly pulled out of a deal to sign the Red Devils man after becoming frustrated with a lack of progress on a deal amid uncertainty on whether the Three Lions man wanted to make the switch to the London Stadium.