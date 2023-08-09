News you can trust since 1873
West Ham agree £60m double swoop for Man Utd and Southampton stars amid Newcastle United links

Premier League transfer news: West Ham are closing in on deals to sign two players linked with moves to St James’ Park this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

West Ham ‘agree’ £60m double deal

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham has moved a significant step forward after the Hammers agreed a £30m fee with Manchester United to sign the England defender. Maguire was stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag and has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford under the Dutchman.

The Hammers have also had a £30m offer for James Ward-Prowse accepted by Southampton. The 28-year-old has been heavily-linked with a move away from St Mary’s this summer and it appears that he will be playing Premier League football next season.

Newcastle United have been linked with potential moves for both Maguire and Ward-Prowse this summer. West Ham have also shown an interest in signing Maguire’s club teammate Scott McTominay this summer.

Elsewhere at the London Stadium, midfielder Lucas Paqueta is reportedly wanted by Manchester City. Paqueta moved to West Ham last summer amid speculation over a reunion with Bruno Guimaraes at St James’ Park.