Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘close in’ on double Serie A swoop

Newcastle United are set to sign former Cork City youngster Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan after a successful trial period with the club. The 18-year-old has spent a year-and-a-half in total at the Italian side who he joined on a permanent basis last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Irish Examiner, the Magpies are expected to add the defender to their ranks after he impressed for the Under-21’s during their pre-season games. Heffernan has featured for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and is expected to join Newcastle barring a late hitch in a deal.

Heffernan could also be joined by fellow youngster Kevin Zefi in switching Serie A for St James’ Park. Zefi, 18, joined Inter Milan from Shamrock Rovers in 2021 and has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Zefi can play on the wing or as an attacking midfielder and like Heffernan, he has also been capped by Ireland at youth level.

West Ham submit final James Ward-Prowse offer

West Ham have reportedly submitted a final ‘take it or leave it’ offer to Southampton for midfielder James Ward-Prowse. The Hammers have been linked with a move for Ward-Prowse all summer, however, they have seen their approaches rebuffed by the Saints who are keen to keep hold of their club captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newest bid is believed to be worth around £30m, however, that is still below the £40m Southampton are holding out for. Newcastle United had briefly been linked with a move for the 28-year-old before they signed Sandro Tonali.

James Ward-Prowse in action against Newcastle United

Bournemouth set to beat Wolves to Alex Scott transfer

Bournemouth are now favourites to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott with a reported £25m deal on the table from the Cherries. Wolves were also interested in signing Scott and had submitted a £20m for him, however, the Robins were steadfast in their £25m asking price - one that has now seemingly been paid by Bournemouth.