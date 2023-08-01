Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United defender set for Swansea City medical

Harrison Ashby’s loan move to Swansea City has taken a step forward this week with Swans boss Michael Duff revealing the club have three medicals booked in for new signings. Ashby is expected to be one of those that undergoes a medical ahead of a move to the south Wales outfit.

After joining the club from West Ham in January, Ashby has had to act as deputy behind Kieran Trippier and is yet to make an appearance for the senior side in a competitive game. However, The 21-year-old has impressed during pre-season and even netted the winner against Rangers.

Ashby is expected to join Swansea on a season-long loan deal in a move that will hopefully allow him to play regular first-team football. Javi Manquillo’s future at the club remains uncertain and with Emil Krafth still recovering from an ACL injury, Newcastle are expected to continue negotiations with Southampton over a move for Tino Livramento this summer.

Burnley ‘offer deal’ to ex-Newcastle United man

Newly-promoted Burnley could add former Newcastle United winger Andros Townsend to their ranks this summer. Townsend has been on-trial with the Clarets this summer and impressed during their 2-0 win over Portuguese giants Benfica.

Burnley are set to offer the 32-year-old, who was released by Everton at the end of last season, a deal to join Vincent Kompany’s side ahead of their return to the Premier League. Townsend spent just six months at Newcastle United back in 2016 before moving to Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

Townsend enjoyed a very successful time on Tyneside, registering four goals and two assists in just 13 appearances in the black and white. Although he was unable to prevent Newcastle’s relegation, Townsend’s form at St James’ Park almost earned him a call-up to England’s Euro 2016 squad.