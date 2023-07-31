£20m wonderkid set for Crystal Palace medical amid long-term Newcastle United interest
Premier League transfer news: Crystal Palace are set to sign one long-term Newcastle United target.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Matheus Franca set for Crystal Palace medical
Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca is set to have a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a proposed £20m move to Selhurst Park. The 19-year-old is set to join Roy Hodgson’s side despite major interest from Newcastle United in the recent past.
The Magpies reportedly lodged a bid for the winger in January, however, that bid, believed to be in the region of £14m, was rejected by the Brazilian club. Franca was again linked with a move to Tyneside earlier this summer as they eyed additions out wide before opting to move for Harvey Barnes.
Franca will have big shoes to fill at Selhurst Park following the departure of Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray earlier this window.
Arsenal ‘eye’ move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Arsenal have emerged as potential contenders for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with reports that the Gunners could be helped by a long-standing relationship between themselves and Napoli’s new sporting director Mauro Meluso. Football Transfers report that although the Gunners would likely have to smash their current transfer record to land the Georgian, they have expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old this summer.
Newcastle United have previously been credited with an interest in signing Kvaratskhelia who remains one of the hottest properties in European football after a stunning season in Naples. The winger registered 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions for Luciano Spaletti’s side last term as they lifted their first Scudetto in over 30 years.