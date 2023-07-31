Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Matheus Franca set for Crystal Palace medical

Flamengo wonderkid Matheus Franca is set to have a medical at Crystal Palace ahead of a proposed £20m move to Selhurst Park. The 19-year-old is set to join Roy Hodgson’s side despite major interest from Newcastle United in the recent past.

The Magpies reportedly lodged a bid for the winger in January, however, that bid, believed to be in the region of £14m, was rejected by the Brazilian club. Franca was again linked with a move to Tyneside earlier this summer as they eyed additions out wide before opting to move for Harvey Barnes.

Franca will have big shoes to fill at Selhurst Park following the departure of Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray earlier this window.

Arsenal ‘eye’ move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal have emerged as potential contenders for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with reports that the Gunners could be helped by a long-standing relationship between themselves and Napoli’s new sporting director Mauro Meluso. Football Transfers report that although the Gunners would likely have to smash their current transfer record to land the Georgian, they have expressed an interest in signing the 22-year-old this summer.