Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Brighton hold firm amid Chelsea transfer interest

Brighton have rejected yet another bid from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo. Caicedo has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but the Seagulls are remaining firm on their £100m valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton have reportedly rejected an £80m proposal from Chelsea - the fourth bid the Blues have seen rejected for Caicedo this summer. The Ecuador international didn’t feature against Chelsea in Brighton’s opening Premier League Summer Series game but did come on as a substitute against Brentford last time out.

St James’ Park given major Euro 2028 boost

England and Ireland’s joint-bid to host Euro 2028 has received a major boost after Turkiye, believed to be one of the main rivals to their joint-bid, have expressed their interest in hosting Euro 2032 along with Italy.

A UEFAT statement read: “UEFA confirms that it has received today a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host UEFA EURO 2032.

“UEFA will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad