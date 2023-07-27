Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United confirm defender departure

Kell Watts has had his move to Wigan Athletic confirmed by Newcastle United. Watts will join the League One side, who will begin the campaign on -8 points, on-loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old had a frustrating spell on-loan at Peterborough United in League One last year, however, having already impressed at the DW Stadium in the past, will be hoping to replicate this form for Shaun Maloney’s side. After an impressive time at Plymouth Argyle, Watts spent the 2021/22 season with the Latics as he helped Wigan to promotion to the Championship.

The defender has made just one senior appearance for the Magpies, coming on as a late substitute during their defeat to Liverpool at the end of the 2019/20 season. Watts’ current contract at Newcastle United expires at the end of next season.

Josef Martinez reacts to Miguel Almiron gesture

Newcastle United’s second Premier League Summer Series game ended in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Mercedes Benz Stadium - home of MLS side Atlanta United. Nicholas Jackson’s opener was cancelled out just moments before the half-time whistle by a strike from Miguel Almiron as he latched onto some great work from Anthony Gordon to slide the ball home past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Almiron, who spent two years at Atlanta United before his move to Tyneside, was the hero of the day as he celebrated his goal in familiar fashion with his arms outstretched pointing to his right side. During his days at the Mercedes Benz Stadium, teammate Josef Martinez would respond to this by mirroring the celebration to create a full circle.

Although neither plays for Atlanta presently, Martinez, who currently features for Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi and DeAndre Yedlin, responded to Almiron’s celebration on Twitter, writing: ‘You deserved all the love my hermano…enjoy the crown’.