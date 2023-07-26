The Magpies shared six goals with Aston Villa in their opening game of the pre-season competition in Philadelphia on Sunday night and have the chance to test themselves against Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Chelsea ‘eye’ move for Southampton midfielder

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been at the centre of huge transfer speculation this summer with Liverpool, who could lose both Jordan Hendrson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League this summer, interested in the Saints star. The Athletic report that Liverpool have had a bid with £37m rejected by the Saints who hope to seek a deal worth £50m for the midfielder.

Liverpool are expected to up their offer, however, they are expected to face stiff competition from Chelsea for the 19-year-old. Mauricio Pochettino’s side face Newcastle United in Atalanta in their second game of the Premier League Summer Series and reportedly hold ‘firm interest’ in signing Lavia this summer.

Wolves boss drops major transfer hint

Newcastle United have been linked with signing Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer, however, it appeared that his most likely destination would be Molineux, rather than St James’ Park. With Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton also reportedly interested in signing the teenager, competition is high for his signature.

However, recent comments by Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has put their move for Scott in doubt as he revealed the club have been unable to land their main targets this summer. Speaking to Guillem Balague, Lopetegui said: “I know the sporting director, Matt Hobbs, and the recruitment team have worked very hard to have a Plan A and a Plan B, but unfortunately we can’t develop these plans.

“We were excited by this new plan but now we don’t have this plan. It is not just for me but the sporting director also, a big disappointment.”

