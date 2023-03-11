Newcastle United ‘one to watch’ for Championship star as Chelsea’s staggering Mason Mount offer ‘revealed’
Newcastle United have been linked with signing one of the Championship’s top talents this summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘one to watch’ for Championship star
Newcastle United are ‘one to watch’ in the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer - according to Ben Jacobs. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer who is expected to leave Ashton Gate - such is the great interest in his services.
Jacobs said on Twitter: “Alex Scott expected to leave Bristol City this summer, as revealed in December. Concrete proposals arrived in January, but Bristol City held out for near-double what suitors wanted. Going to take around £25m. Wolves and Tottenham very seriously looking. #NUFC one to watch.”
Scott has impressed in the league for Nigel Pearson’s side and even recently garnered praise from Pep Guardiola for his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup. Scott netted against Blackpool on Saturday as he helped the Robins secure a 2-0 league win in the lunchtime kick-off.
Chelsea’s Mason Mount offer ‘revealed’ amid Newcastle United interest
Chelsea were reportedly prepared to pay Mason Mount a £170,000 weekly wage in order to fend off interest from Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United - according to the Daily Mail. Mount has entered the final 18-months of his current deal at Stamford Bridge and has reportedly rejected this new offer from the Blues.