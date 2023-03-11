Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘one to watch’ for Championship star

Newcastle United are ‘one to watch’ in the race for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer - according to Ben Jacobs. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the midfielder this summer who is expected to leave Ashton Gate - such is the great interest in his services.

Jacobs said on Twitter: “Alex Scott expected to leave Bristol City this summer, as revealed in December. Concrete proposals arrived in January, but Bristol City held out for near-double what suitors wanted. Going to take around £25m. Wolves and Tottenham very seriously looking. #NUFC one to watch.”

Scott has impressed in the league for Nigel Pearson’s side and even recently garnered praise from Pep Guardiola for his performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup. Scott netted against Blackpool on Saturday as he helped the Robins secure a 2-0 league win in the lunchtime kick-off.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount offer ‘revealed’ amid Newcastle United interest

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Alex Scott of Bristol City during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Bristol City and Manchester City at Ashton Gate on February 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)