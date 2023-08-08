News you can trust since 1873
West Ham ‘eye’ shock double move for Man Utd duo amid Newcastle United links

Premier League transfer news: West Ham have submitted a double bid for two Manchester United players.

By Joe Buck
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

The Hammers are the only Premier League side yet to sign anyone this summer - but have recently agreed a deal with Ajax to sign midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Mexican had been linked with a move to Tyneside last summer, but remained at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Alvarez isn’t the only player linked with a move to St James’ Park that could be on their way to West Ham instead this window. That’s because the Hammers have reportedly submitted a bid worth more than £50m for Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay.

Both McTominay and Maguire have seen their influence in first-team matters at Old Trafford wane under Erik ten Hag and have been extensively linked with a move away from the Red Devils throughout the summer window. Maguire was even stripped of the captaincy earlier this summer.

Newcastle United have been linked with signing both players this summer with McTominay particularly sought after in January and during the early few weeks of the summer window before the club moved for Sandro Tonali. Manchester United are reportedly open to allowing the pair to leave this summer, however, they will need to source replacements before allowing them to leave the club this summer.

West Ham, fresh off the back of selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, begin their season away at Bournemouth on Saturday. McTominay and Maguire, meanwhile, will be hoping that they’ve done enough during pre-season to force themselves into Ten Hag’s plans for their clash against Wolves on Monday night.

