Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Chelsea ‘step up’ pursuit of Leeds United ace

Chelsea will reportedly ‘step up’ their interest in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams this week and are expected to trigger the midfielder’s release clause. Whilst the Blues have pursued Brighton’s Moises Caicedo throughout the summer, Adams is viewed as a potential alternative should they be priced out of a move for the Brighton man.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the USA international earlier this summer, but it appears that Stamford Bridge is his most likely destination should he leave Elland Road during the transfer window. Adams watched on from the sidelines at the weekend as Leeds opened their Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City thanks to an added time equaliser from Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham ‘agree deal’ for Alvarez

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is set to switch the Johan Cruyff Arena for the London Stadium. West Ham are the only Premier League side yet to sign a player this summer but look set to end that particular record with the signing of Alvarez.

The Hammers have agreed a £32m fee with Ajax for the midfielder who will move to West Ham as a replacement for Declan Rice who switched the London Stadium for the Emirates Stadium earlier this summer. Alvarez has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United.