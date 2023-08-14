Newcastle United delivered transfer blow by Wolves as West Ham confirm James Ward-Prowse deal
Premier League transfer news: West Ham have secured the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton amid huge interest in his services this summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Wolves deliver transfer blow to Newcastle United
Newcastle United’s reported interest in signing Wolves defender Max Kilman has been delivered a huge blow after the 26-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the club. Kilman has committed his future at Molineux until 2028, despite a summer of speculation surrounding his future.
Speaking about his extension, Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "This is what Max deserves. We've been talking to Max since the end of last season and his evolution, not just through the club, but through his role in the first team, has built a strong foundation for him.
"There was lots of interest in Max, we had several offers, but we haven't shifted in wanting him to stay. We believe he's the soul of the team, having been here for a long time now, so he was never a player we considered selling."
Napoli reportedly had a £30m knocked back by Wolves whilst he emerged as a surprise option for the Magpies in their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.
Aston Villa ‘close in’ on winger deal
Aston Villa’s are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray. Villa have moved for Zaniolo after Emi Buendia was ruled-out of action with a ‘significant knee ligament’ injury.
Zaniolo was briefly linked with a move to Tyneside, but is likely to be playing his football under Unai Emery with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the 24-year-old is pushing for a move to Villa Park. The Villains currently sit bottom of the Premier League following their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.
West Ham secure James Ward-Prowse signing
West Ham have confirmed they have signed James Ward-Prowse from Southampton in a deal worth £30m. Ward-Prowse leaves Southampton having spent his entire career to date at the club, rising through the ranks in their famed academy system.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the summer and St James’ Park was tipped as a potential destination for him. However, it will instead be the London Stadium where Ward-Prowse is playing his football this season.