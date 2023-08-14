Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Wolves deliver transfer blow to Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s reported interest in signing Wolves defender Max Kilman has been delivered a huge blow after the 26-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the club. Kilman has committed his future at Molineux until 2028, despite a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

Speaking about his extension, Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "This is what Max deserves. We've been talking to Max since the end of last season and his evolution, not just through the club, but through his role in the first team, has built a strong foundation for him.

"There was lots of interest in Max, we had several offers, but we haven't shifted in wanting him to stay. We believe he's the soul of the team, having been here for a long time now, so he was never a player we considered selling."

Napoli reportedly had a £30m knocked back by Wolves whilst he emerged as a surprise option for the Magpies in their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Aston Villa ‘close in’ on winger deal

Aston Villa’s are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray. Villa have moved for Zaniolo after Emi Buendia was ruled-out of action with a ‘significant knee ligament’ injury.

Zaniolo was briefly linked with a move to Tyneside, but is likely to be playing his football under Unai Emery with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the 24-year-old is pushing for a move to Villa Park. The Villains currently sit bottom of the Premier League following their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Nicolo Zaniolo

West Ham secure James Ward-Prowse signing

West Ham have confirmed they have signed James Ward-Prowse from Southampton in a deal worth £30m. Ward-Prowse leaves Southampton having spent his entire career to date at the club, rising through the ranks in their famed academy system.