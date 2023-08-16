Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Callum Wilson reveals Aston Villa disappointment

Newcastle United secured a comfortable win over Aston Villa in their first game of the Premier League season. Goals from new boys Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes bookended an Alexander Isak brace and a strike from Callum Wilson to seal a stunning win.

Wilson’s goal means he has now scored on all four opening day games he has played for Newcastle since joining the club in 2020. Wilson was United’s top-scorer last season, however, he had to settle for a place on the bench against Villa.

Wilson has since admitted that whilst he was disappointed not to start at the weekend, getting off the mark quickly alongside Isak is ‘fantastic’ for the team as they begin a new season. Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson said: “ I was disappointed at first, as you are first game of the season.

“But all you can do is do your talking on the football field and I added to the goals for the team. Both strikers are off the mark, which is fantastic for the club and manager. There were a hell of a lot of positives from the game.”

Rafa Benitez discusses Gabri Veiga’s future

Celta Vigo winger Gabri Veiga is reportedly set to join Napoli - despite reported interest from Newcastle United and Liverpool in the 21-year-old. With reports that three of his former clubs are eyeing a move for Veiga, Celta Vigo boss Rafa Benitez has admitted that he wants a quick resolution over Veiga’s future at the club.

Benitez said: "The market is open and he has a release clause. There is a lot of talk about if, and when, he might leave. As a footballer I like him and he’s a player that scores goals and helps the team win games, but the situation is what it is, and the interest is real.

“The ideal thing for us is that if a situation has to arise, it is resolved soon. If he stays, he’s an important player, but we can’t control the market.”