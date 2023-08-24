Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ park and beyond:

Newcastle United linked with shock Serie A swoop

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise late move in the summer transfer window. Despite deadline day being just over a week away and Newcastle having seemingly concluded all of their incoming transfer business, reports in Italy have suggested that the Magpies could swoop for Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

Lozano played 32 times as Napoli lifted the Scudetto last season - but is out of contract at the end of the campaign and a sale could be on the cards this summer. However, the arrival of Harvey Barnes, an already stacked selection of wingers at the club and the need to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints, one that saw them sign Lewis Hall on an initial loan deal, means a move for the 28-year-old would appear to be very unlikely at this stage.

Magpies confirm Turner-Cooke loan

Newcastle United have confirmed Jay Turner-Cooke’s loan move to St Johnstone. The former Sunderland youngster featured for the Magpies during pre-season and scored his first ever senior goal for the club during their match with Gateshead in July.

Jay Turner-Cooke in action for Newcastle United during the Premier League Summer Series.

The 19-year-old will spend the season at McDiarmid Park, aiming to help the Saints avoid relegation from the SPL. Turner-Cooke spent time away at League Two side Tranmere Rovers last term.

Rafa Benitez reacts to Gabri Veiga move

The summer long transfer saga surrounding Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga is seemingly coming to an end with the 21-year-old set to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Veiga was reportedly on the radar of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, this summer and had great interest from Napoli in his services.

However, Al-Ahli have swooped to seal his signature and Celta Vigo boss Rafa Benitez, has offered his thoughts on the deal. “When important offers come in, you assess the financial aspect for the club and the interest of the player.” Benitez said.

“At the beginning we thought he could go to a team playing Champions League football. Then the situation changed.