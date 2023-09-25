Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jesse Lingard is reportedly close to sealing a move to Saudi Arabia, despite training with West Ham throughout the summer. Lingard has been without a club since being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and was heavily-linked with a move to the London Stadium, however, it now appears that he will become the latest high-profile name to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

The Hammers have reportedly withdrawn their interest in signing the 30-year-old after he joined up with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq out in Saudi Arabia. Lingard is expected to spend the next month training with Gerrard’s side ahead of a potential free transfer to the club.

Before joining Forest last summer - a club that he spent just one season at - Lingard was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United after having a loan move to the Magpies blocked in the final few days of the 2022 winter transfer window. However, the Three Lions man instead opted to join Steve Cooper’s newly-promoted side in a summer of mass squad overhaul at the City Ground.

Lingard failed to register a single goal or assist in the Premier League last term, however, and was released by Forest alongside former Newcastle United and Sunderland man Jack Colback.

Speaking about his failed move to Tyneside last year, Lingard said: "I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn't playing again.