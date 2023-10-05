Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inter Milan ‘in discussions’ with Newcastle United ‘target’

Inter Milan are reportedly in discussions with Nicolo Barella over extending his stay at the club. Barella was reportedly the subject of a £50m bid from Newcastle United during the summer - one that the Serie A club rebuffed before the Magpies moved to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Barella, who helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League last term, is currently contracted to the club until 2026, but interest from Newcastle United during the summer has called into question his long-term future at the club. The Italy international has started all seven of Inter’s Serie A games so far this campaign and played all-but the full match of their Champions League win against Benfica.

Miguel Almiron nominated for Premier League award

Miguel Almiron’s stunning strike against Burnley has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month. Almiron’s strike, one that saw him cut onto his left foot and bend an effort from outside the box into the top corner, has been nominated alongside seven other goals for the award.

Strikes from Hannibal Mejbri, Jhon Duran, Leandro Trossard, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bruno Fernandes, Joachim Andersen and Julian Alvarez will compete alongside Almiron’s effort to be named as September’s Premier League Goal of the Month. Supporters can vote for Almiron’s effort on the Premier League website.

A win for Almiron would be the third time he has been given the award - with Andros Townsend the only player to have had a trio of wins since the award began back in August 2016. The Paraguayan won this award in October last year for his superb volley against Fulham, seven months after a goal against Crystal Palace at St James’ Park gave him his first ever Premier League Goal of the Month Award.

