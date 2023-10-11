Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘target’ set for St James’ Park visit - Arsenal ‘lead race’ for signature
Newcastle United transfers: Arsenal reportedly ‘lead the race’ to sign one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United cool interest in defender wanted by Man Utd
Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park in the past as the Magpies search for options to strengthen their back line. However, recent reports have suggested that he will not be someone they consider signing and have subsequently cooled their interest in the defender.
Inacio has been a regular for his club over the past two seasons, but concerns that his development has stalled and a reported £52m price tag means the Magpies will instead look at other options. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the Red Devils have the Uruguayan on a shortlist alongside Antonio Silva of Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Jean-Clair Todibo - another man who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in the past.
Liverpool have also shown interest in signing the defender who is contracted to Sporting Lisbon until 2027.
Arsenal ‘lead race’ for Bundesliga starlet
Arsenal reportedly lead the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, amid great interest from a host of Premier League clubs in the youngster. According to Bild, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United have also all shown interest in the 19-year-old.
Much like Jadon Sancho before him, Bynoe-Gittens swapped Manchester City for Dortmund last summer in an attempt to get regular first-team football and develop at a club that is famed for producing talent through its youth ranks. Bynoe-Gittens has featured five times in all competitions for Dortmund this season and although he has been sporadically used by Edin Terzic this campaign, the future is bright for the England Under-21 winger.
Amid huge interest in his services, Bynoe-Gittens has recently signed a new deal with Dortmund, one that will keep him at Signal Iduna Park until 2028. Newcastle United could come up against the winger later this month when the Magpies host their German counterparts in the Champions League at St James’ Park.