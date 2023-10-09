Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been linked with signing one of the Championship’s brightest prospects, however, they will likely face stiff competition for his signature. According to reports, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton has emerged as a potential option for the Magpies next summer after impressing under former Toon star Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park.

Wharton has played 11 times in all competitions for Rovers this season and has solidified himself as a key player under the Dane. The 19-year-old’s performances, unsurprisingly, have garnered great attention from across the footballing world with Newcastle United just one of a host of clubs credited with an interest in signing the midfielder once the January transfer window opens.

Crystal Palace and Brighton have also been linked with a move for Wharton, however, it is interest from Goodison Park that is seemingly most prevalent. Everton reportedly had bids for Wharton turned down by Blackburn during the summer transfer window.

According to the Sun, the Toffees were prepared to use Ellis Simms as part of a deal for the midfielder before the former Sunderland loanee moved to Coventry City on a permanent transfer. Everton, who defeated Bournemouth at the weekend to put breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone, are expected to renew their interest in Wharton once the winter transfer window opens at the turn of the new year.