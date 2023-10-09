News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Championship star wanted by Everton and Crystal Palace

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton.

By Joe Buck
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with signing one of the Championship’s brightest prospects, however, they will likely face stiff competition for his signature. According to reports, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton has emerged as a potential option for the Magpies next summer after impressing under former Toon star Jon Dahl Tomasson at Ewood Park. 

Wharton has played 11 times in all competitions for Rovers this season and has solidified himself as a key player under the Dane. The 19-year-old’s performances, unsurprisingly, have garnered great attention from across the footballing world with Newcastle United just one of a host of clubs credited with an interest in signing the midfielder once the January transfer window opens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crystal Palace and Brighton have also been linked with a move for Wharton, however, it is interest from Goodison Park that is seemingly most prevalent. Everton reportedly had bids for Wharton turned down by Blackburn during the summer transfer window.

Most Popular

According to the Sun, the Toffees were prepared to use Ellis Simms as part of a deal for the midfielder before the former Sunderland loanee moved to Coventry City on a permanent transfer. Everton, who defeated Bournemouth at the weekend to put breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone, are expected to renew their interest in Wharton once the winter transfer window opens at the turn of the new year.

Wharton is contracted to Blackburn Rovers until the end of the 2026/27 season, giving Blackburn a fair amount of bargaining power in any negotiations.

Related topics:Crystal PalaceBlackburn RoversEverton