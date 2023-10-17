Newcastle United and Manchester City have been linked with signing Leeds United youngster Finley Gorman. Gorman is just 15 years old, however, he has impressed greatly for Leeds’ youth setup and has featured for their Under-18’s this season.

Gorman has also represented England Under-16’s and whilst Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the young versatile midfielder who can play either out wide or through the middle, the Yorkshire Evening Post report that Manchester City have made contact with Leeds over a potential move and consider themselves ‘front-runners’ for a deal. Newcastle United’s interest in Gorman comes after a renewed focus on signing youth players for their academy sides with players like Cathal Heffernan and Leo Shahar, joining from AC Milan and Wolves respectively, helping to bolster their youth ranks.