Newcastle United and West Ham ‘eye’ Arsenal star as ex-Aston Villa man delivers surprise verdict
Newcastle United transfers: A former Aston Villa striker has delivered his verdict on recent transfer speculation surrounding the Magpies.
Newcastle United ‘eye’ move for Arsenal star - also wanted by West Ham
Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Smith Rowe has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates Stadium this summer and hasn’t been a regular under Mikel Arteta for the best part of two seasons following an injury-ravaged campaign last year that saw him make just 12 Premier League appearances and just three more in other competitions.
However, the Magpies aren’t the only club that have been linked with signing the 23-year-old with West Ham also credited with an interest in signing Smith Rowe. Although Arteta was reluctant to see Smith Rowe leave during the summer transfer window when speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium first emerged, a continuing lack of match action could see Smith Rowe force a move in January.
With Newcastle and West Ham reportedly interested in his services, Smith Rowe would have options should he decide to leave the club. However, one former player doesn’t think that a move to St James’ Park would be a ‘guaranteed’ success.
Gabby Agbonlahor’s verdict
Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that there are no guarantees that Smith Rowe would be a success for Newcastle - claiming that one of Smith Rowe’s former Arsenal teammates could be a problem for him on Tyneside. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa man said: “I think he’s at the level. He can be a good squad player for Newcastle.
“But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start. Let’s not forget, Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position.
“He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone. They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area.
"If he came to Newcastle, he’d have to fight for a position. It’s not going to be guaranteed. I think he has more chance of playing at Newcastle, though. Arteta just doesn’t seem to fancy him, for whatever reason. He’s wasting away his best years by sitting there, not playing.”