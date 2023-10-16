Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United ‘eye’ move for Arsenal star - also wanted by West Ham

Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. Smith Rowe has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates Stadium this summer and hasn’t been a regular under Mikel Arteta for the best part of two seasons following an injury-ravaged campaign last year that saw him make just 12 Premier League appearances and just three more in other competitions.

However, the Magpies aren’t the only club that have been linked with signing the 23-year-old with West Ham also credited with an interest in signing Smith Rowe. Although Arteta was reluctant to see Smith Rowe leave during the summer transfer window when speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium first emerged, a continuing lack of match action could see Smith Rowe force a move in January.

With Newcastle and West Ham reportedly interested in his services, Smith Rowe would have options should he decide to leave the club. However, one former player doesn’t think that a move to St James’ Park would be a ‘guaranteed’ success.

Gabby Agbonlahor’s verdict

Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed that there are no guarantees that Smith Rowe would be a success for Newcastle - claiming that one of Smith Rowe’s former Arsenal teammates could be a problem for him on Tyneside. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa man said: “I think he’s at the level. He can be a good squad player for Newcastle.

“But that’s the problem. He’d be leaving Arsenal for another club where he isn’t going to start. Let’s not forget, Newcastle have got Willock coming back in that position.

“He was brilliant last season and has been completely forgotten about by everyone. They’ve also got Guimaraes in that area.

