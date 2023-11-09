Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Southgate has name dropped Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon as he explains the decisions surrounding his latest England squad. Despite showing great form of late, including scoring the winner against Arsenal in-front of the England boss at St James’ Park last weekend, Gordon was omitted from Southgate’s latest squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Gordon was named as the Player of the Tournament during the Under-21’s Euros during the summer, one that England triumphed in after a 1-0 win against Spain in the final, however, Gordon is yet to receive a call-up to the senior side. Southgate, though, has admitted that the former Everton man may have to remain patient amid intense competition for places out wide in his squad.

"That is an area of the pitch where we have probably got as much competition for places as anywhere.” Southgate said. “You look at Jarrod Bowen has got seven goals this season already.

“Anthony Gordon is playing very well at Newcastle. Cole Palmer is starting to play well. It's just a changing landscape there."

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson will be Newcastle’s only representatives this time around with Sean Longstaff and Nick Pope also overlooked by the Three Lions boss despite some good form at club level. Whilst Trippier’s inclusion was almost a guarantee, the inclusion of Wilson, who was left out of Southgate’s last squad and was withdrawn at half-time of Newcastle’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund in midweek through injury, did raise one or two eyebrows and Southgate has admitted he has taken a gamble on the 31-year-old’s fitness.

Callum Wilson was withdrawn at half-time of Newcastle United's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund

He said: "There are varying levels of doubt. Callum is probably the biggest doubt but, equally, I'm pretty confident the others can get through and they're all keen to be in the squad so that's a really good sign."

