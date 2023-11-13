Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with one of Serie A’s top performers should they be blocked from signing Ruben Neves in January.

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Premier League trio ‘keeping tabs’ on young defender

Newcastle United are among a trio of Premier League clubs reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on young St Patrick’s Athletic defender Sam Curtis. According to Team Talk, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown an interest in signing Curtis who has impressed for his club this season.

The 17-year-old can play at right-back and at centre-back and has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, despite not turning 18 until next month. Curtis seemingly has a high future in the game and a move to Newcastle could see him link up with fellow Ireland youth players Cathal Heffernan and Alex Murphy.

In July, the Magpies established a ‘strategic relationship’ with Larne FC in Northern Ireland which see both clubs work together to help create and develop pathways for younger players to make the step to first-team level.

Newcastle United ‘identify’ Ruben Neves 'alternative'

With the possibility that Newcastle United could be blocked from signing Ruben Neves during the January transfer window, Tuttomercato have reported that they will instead turn their attention towards Italy as a way to strengthen their midfield when the transfer window opens. Premier League clubs will vote next week on whether to introduce a temporary ban to stop loan moves between clubs with the same ownership - one that would mean the Magpies would be unable to sign Neves from Al-Hilal.

Reports from Italy suggest that if that is the case, then they will instead look to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson. The 24-year-old recently won the club’s Player of the Month award and has made 16 appearances in all competitions, netting on four occasions.

Ruben Neves

Barcelona ‘consider future’ of winger

Newcastle United could be offered yet another chance to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha with reports in Spain suggesting that the Brazilian could leave the Camp Nou. Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer but has struggled to make an impact at the club.