Newcastle United transfers: One of the Bundesliga’s hottest properties has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Here, we round-up at all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in £15m Bundesliga man

Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January. Guirassy has been in sensational form for his club this season, netting 16 goals in just ten games in all competitions and has a record only bettered by Harry Kane in Europe’s top five leagues so far this season.

According to Christian Falk, the Magpies have shown interest in signing the 27-year-old in January. Guirassy reportedly has a £15m release clause in his contract meaning that should Newcastle, or any other interested party, offer Stuttgart that fee for the striker, then they are powerless to reject an offer.

Guirassy has already bettered his total of 11 goals he managed last season with this campaign already being his most prolific season to date, even before December has hit. Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also been credited with an interest in the striker.

Borussia Dortmund ace ‘tracked’ by Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson is reportedly being tracked by Newcastle United as he continues to impress under Edin Terzic’s side. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Ryerson has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies as they look to reinforce their defensive options during the upcoming winter transfer window.