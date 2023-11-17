Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a shock move for one of their former targets.

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United linked with shock move for PSG star

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a potential move for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, 18-months after he rejected a move to St James’ Park. After chasing Ekitike throughout January 2022 and then the following summer, Ekitike instead opted to join PSG on a season-long loan, one that was made into a permanent move during the summer.

However, the Frenchman hasn’t been able to impress at the Parc Des Princes and has featured just once in all competitions this season. According to 90min, the Magpies are ‘exploring’ a possible move for the 21-year-old to help strengthen their attacking options in January.

West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the striker who rejected the chance to move to Eintracht Frankfurt during the final hours of the summer transfer window. A move to the Premier League could be on the cards for Ekitike during the winter window, however, it seems unlikely that it will be to Tyneside.

He may, though, end up at the London Stadium with David Moyes keen to strengthen his attacking options. Although Ekitike has struggled in Paris, his ten goals in just 24 games for Stade Reims in 2021/22 had him viewed by many as one of Europe’s top young prospects and someone who may just need another change of scenery to fulfil his potential.

Juventus ‘eye’ wonderkid wanted by Premier League clubs

According to Rudy Galetti, Juventus have now shown interest in signing Boca Juniors youngster Valentin Barco. Barco is regarded as one of the top South American prospects and reportedly has a release clause of just £8m, meaning that his club would be unable to turn down offers that match this amount.

