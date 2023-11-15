Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘eye’ £50m Bundesliga ace as elite duo ‘join race’ for ex-Leeds star
Newcastle United transfers: Two big-hitters have reportedly joined the race to sign Kalvin Phillips in January.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘interested’ in Bundesliga star
Newcastle United and Arsenal have shown interest in signing Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt - according to reports in Germany. Brandt has impressed for Edin Terzic’s side this season, registering six goals and five assists in all competitions.
One of those strikes came against the Magpies at Signal Iduna Park, with Brandt’s performance seemingly impressive enough to catch the attention of the Magpies. Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in the German international.
However, despite reported interest from north London and the north east, Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl has recently dismissed reports that the midfielder would leave the club. Kehl told Bild: “It’s not for nothing that we only extended the long-term deal with Jullian Brandt until 2026 in April. He is a very important part of our team. That’s why changing is not an issue at all!”
Dortmund reportedly value the 27-year-old at around £50m.
Serie A side ‘keen’ to sell midfielder
According to reports, Atalanta are keen to offload midfielder Teun Koopmeiners at the end of the season. The Dutch international could be allowed to leave Italy, three years after his move from AZ Alkmaar.
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in the past, but have also recently been credited with an interest in Koopmeiners’ teammate Ederson. Unlike Koopmeiners, who could demand a fee of £55m from his club, Ederson may be available for around half of that price.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have also been linked with signing Koopmeiners as Jurgen Klopp explores ways to improve a midfield that was ripped up in the summer following the departures of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Fabinho.
European giants ‘eye’ Kalvin Phillips move
Elsewhere, reports surrounding Newcastle’s interest in Kalvin Phillips have continued to swirl, however, they will face very stiff competition if they are to secure his signature. Whilst the Magpies have been heavily-linked with the former Leeds United man, Bayern Munich and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in signing Phillips during the January transfer window.