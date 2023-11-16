Newcastle United transfers: Barcelona have once again been linked with signing one of Newcastle’s key players.

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘favourites’ for Brazilian wonderkid

Newcastle United have been considered favourites to sign Santos striker Marcos Leonardo despite huge interest from across Europe in his signature. Reports in Brazil suggest that the Magpies would be prepared to part with around £15m to sign the 20-year-old.

However, Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Leonardo after a stunning season in-front of goal. Leonardo has scored 21 goals in 45 games for Santos during 2023 and seemingly has a very bright future in the game.

Leonardo’s signing would allow the Magpies to bolster a front line that has been ravaged by injuries this season with both Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak suffering their own fitness issues so far this campaign. Wilson is likely to be out for another few weeks with a hamstring issue and adding a third striker in the winter window could lessen the burden on the pair going forward.

Barcelona linked with shock Brazilian swap deal

Recent reports have suggested Barcelona may be preparing an audacious swap deal during the summer transfer window. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but wouldn’t be able to afford a straight fee for the Brazilian.

Guimaraes has a release clause north of £100m in his contract and Barcelona’s financial issues mean they would be unable to trigger that, however, they are prepared to offload one of their players in a deal for the midfielder. The report, as picked up by Boot Room, suggests that they could offer ex-Leeds United winger Raphinha to Newcastle United as part of a deal for Guimaraes.

