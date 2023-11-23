Newcastle United and Wolves ‘eye’ £20m starlet - also wanted by Man Utd and Chelsea

Newcastle United transfers: One French defender has reportedly been attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Ligue 1 starlet

Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League club to be credited with an interest in signing Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante. Sangante has featured in ten of Le Havre’s 12 Ligue 1 games this season and has reportedly caught the attention of Wolves, Fulham, Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.

Despite being just 21 years of age, Sangante was named as Le Havre captain ahead of the season and has made over 100 appearances for their first-team and B team during his short career. Football Insider report that the defender has been valued at £20m and also has admirers from Italy and Germany.

Whilst his club would be reluctant to see Sangante leave during January, with his stock rising and lots of interest in his services, they may be forced to sell if an acceptable offer is submitted. Le Havre currently sit in 7th place in Ligue 1.

