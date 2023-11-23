Newcastle United and Wolves ‘eye’ £20m starlet - also wanted by Man Utd and Chelsea
Newcastle United transfers: One French defender has reportedly been attracting plenty of attention from the Premier League.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘eye’ Ligue 1 starlet
Newcastle United have become the latest Premier League club to be credited with an interest in signing Le Havre defender Arouna Sangante. Sangante has featured in ten of Le Havre’s 12 Ligue 1 games this season and has reportedly caught the attention of Wolves, Fulham, Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Newcastle United ahead of the January transfer window.
Despite being just 21 years of age, Sangante was named as Le Havre captain ahead of the season and has made over 100 appearances for their first-team and B team during his short career. Football Insider report that the defender has been valued at £20m and also has admirers from Italy and Germany.
Whilst his club would be reluctant to see Sangante leave during January, with his stock rising and lots of interest in his services, they may be forced to sell if an acceptable offer is submitted. Le Havre currently sit in 7th place in Ligue 1.
Ex-Everton man joins non-league side
Former Everton striker Oumar Niasse has signed for Macclesfield FC. Niasse had been training with the club following his release from Morecambe at the end of last season.
Training alongside Niasse over the last few weeks has been former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse. Cisse left Ligue 2 side Amiens at the beginning of summer and the 38-year-old has been training with the club to build his fitness levels ahead of a potential return to football.