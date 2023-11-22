Newcastle United transfers: Newcastle have once again been linked with signing one of Everton’s star men.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Everton star

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have once again been linked with a shock move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Injuries to Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have left the Magpies stretched up-front and Calvert-Lewin has reportedly emerged as a potential target - according to TeamTalk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst the 26-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, his injury record may deter Newcastle from pursuing his signing when the January transfer window opens. In the two seasons previous to this one, Calvert-Lewin made just 36 appearances in all competitions for Everton.

Agent responds to transfer speculation surrounding Newcastle United ‘target’

Newcastle United are among a host of clubs that have been linked with signing young Santos forward Marcos Leonardo during the January transfer window. Leonardo, who has starred for his club in recent times, is reportedly set for a move to Europe in the coming months and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has confirmed that the 20-year-old has his eyes set on a move away from Brazil.

Pimenta said: “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular. He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship.

“He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do. But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

Santos striker Marcos Leonardo

Manchester City ‘scout’ winger linked with Toon switch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from Manchester City were reportedly in attendance during Spain’s 3-1 win over Georgia to watch Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Kvaratskhelia had a superb breakout season with Napoli last season and has enjoyed another solid start to the season, netting three goals and assisting a further four in Serie A.