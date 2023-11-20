Premier League transfers: Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign a Serie A star that has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

League Two side ‘eye’ loan for Newcastle United youngster

Crewe Alexandra are interested in extending Joe White’s loan stay at Gresty Road after a promising start to the season. White joined Crewe on-loan at the end of the summer window and has played 15 times in all competitions, scoring one goal and assisting a further two.

White, who has been on the fringes of the Newcastle United first-team without making a single competitive appearance for the Magpies, is due to return to his parent club in January, however, he could instead be set for an extended spell at Crewe. Speaking about the 21-year-old, Crewe boss Lee Bell has detailed his desire to see White extend his stay at the club as they push for promotion from League Two and hopes for a resolution in the very near future.

Bell said: “Newcastle have been brilliant with us, and we have spoken to them and Joe in the last couple of weeks,. We’ve given them so really positive feedback, and hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we will have some good news.”

White spend the second half of last season on loan at Exeter City, featuring 16 times for the Grecians in England’s third-tier.

Arsenal ‘lead race’ for Juventus star

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic during the January transfer window. Vlahovic, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022, has scored four goals in ten Serie A games this season but has been linked with a move away from the club after failing to fully settle in the Juventus starting XI.

