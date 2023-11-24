Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘on alert’ as £55m ex-Leeds United ace ‘for sale’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Barcelona star ‘for sale’ in January

According to Football Insider, Barcelona will allow Raphinha to leave the club in summer. The Brazilian moved to the Camp Nou for £55m from Leeds United last summer but has struggled to become a regular under Xavi during his time at the club.

Before his move to Spain, Newcastle United and Chelsea were heavily-linked with a move for Raphinha, however, their attempts to persuade him to stay in England came to nothing as he instead opted to join Barcelona. Reports that the Brazilian may be available for transfer in summer could open the door for Newcastle to make a move - although it is likely that any move for Raphinha will cost the buying club a fee of around £40m, £15m less than they paid Leeds to secure his services.

Barcelona have also reportedly shown interest in signing Bruno Guimaraes and whilst talk of a ‘Barcelona clause’ in his contract has been debunked, the Catalan giants have reportedly drawn up a potential swap deal for the midfielder. That deal would reportedly see Raphinha head to St James’ Park with Guimaraes going the other way - although Newcastle’s valuation of their key man means a deal structured in this way is highly unlikely.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the former Leeds man.

La Liga star has price tag ‘revealed’ amid Newcastle United links

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra will reportedly cost north of £30m in January should he leave the La Liga side. Guerra, who turned 20 in May, has impressed for Valencia this season, scoring three goals and grabbing one assist in just 14 games in all competitions.

