Newcastle United ‘interested’ in ex-Leeds United star as Magpies ‘eye’ Liverpool winger
Two Brazilian stars and one of Liverpool’s brightest talents have become the latest players to be linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United ‘eye’ Liverpool star
According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United have identified Liverpool winger Diogo Jota as a potential addition this summer. Jota only signed a new deal with the Reds last summer, however, he has been linked with a move away from the club following the additions of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.
Jota has six assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this season, but hasn’t found the back of the net in any of those games. Jota joined Liverpool for £45million in 2020 with the Reds set to net a profit if the Magpies move for the 26-year-old.
Barcelona star linked with move to St James’ Park
Newcastle United have been linked with signing Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer amid growing financial concerns at the La Liga giants. Barcelona have to sell around £178million worth of players this summer in order to comply with La Liga’s financial rules.
One of those players that could depart the Camp Nou this summer is former Leeds winger Raphinha. The Brazilian joined Barcelona in the summer but has struggled to make an impact in Spain - and Newcastle could reportedly offer him a route out of the club.
According to reports in El Desmarque, as picked up by Team Talk, the Magpies would be prepared to pay around £50million for the Brazilian - a similar amount that Leeds received for him a little less than a year ago.
Atletico Madrid defender back on radar
Brazilian defender Renan Lodi is reportedly back on Newcastle United’s radar with the 24-year-old set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer. Lodi is currently on-loan at Nottingham Forest but isn’t expected to have a future back at his parent club.
According to 90min, Newcastle’s search for a left-back this summer could once again land them at Lodi’s doorstep after initially showing interest in the defender last summer, before opting to sign Matt Targett on a permanent deal. However, both Forest and Everton have also been linked with signing Lodi when the transfer window reopens.