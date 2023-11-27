Newcastle United star linked with shock Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest transfer

Newcastle United transfers: Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing a Newcastle United winger when the January transfer window opens.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United-linked midfielder ‘expected’ to leave in January

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabrizio Romano is expecting Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to leave the club in January. Phillips has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park during the winter transfer window and Romano believes that a move away from City is a likely outcome for the former Leeds United man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano offered his thoughts on Phillips’s situation and also spoke about another player the Magpies have been reportedly interested in. He said: “These are two different situations. For Ruben Neves, we had many rumours about Newcastle because of this opportunity to loan players from PIF clubs. But at the moment there is still no contact, so Newcastle are not speaking to Neves’ representatives.

“I think Kalvin Phillips has way more chance to leave in the January window. I expect him to leave. The player wants to play, to be on the pitch and at the Euros next summer, so Man City expect him to leave in January.”

Premier League duo ‘eye’ move for Newcastle United star

Jacob Murphy is reportedly a target for Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace during the January transfer window - according to Football Insider. They report that the duo are looking to add to their attacking options during the winter and have identified Murphy as a potential addition.

Murphy has scored one goal and assisted four this season for the Magpies, but is currently sidelined with injury. Murphy initially injured his shoulder during the defeat to Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park last month, but returned to action less than a month later during the win over Arsenal, however, his return lasted just minutes before he suffered a recurrence of the injury - one that meant he had to undergo surgery to fix the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad