Newcastle United linked with shock move for Chelsea outcast

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a shock move for one former Premier League striker.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United linked with Chelsea outcast

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Belgian international Romelu Lukaku as the Chelsea loanee impresses with Roma in Serie A. Lukaku, who joined Jose Mourinho’s side during the summer, has scored nine times in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to Voetbalkrant, the Magpies have emerged as a potential and surprise suitor for Lukaku. The 30-year-old seemingly has no future at Stamford Bridge after spending the last two seasons on-loan in Italy.

Bundesliga star opens up about future

Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch has opened up about his future in Germany amid growing transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club. Ducksch has registered six goals and four assists in all competitions this season and has been linked with a move away from Werder Bremen in January - with Newcastle United recently credited with an interest in him.

The Magpies may look to bolster their attacking options during the January transfer window with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson suffering injury issues this season. Ducksch, whose form this season earned him a call-up to represent Germany, hasn’t ruled-out the possibility of leaving Werder Bremen in the future.