Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have learned how much it will cost to tempt one Serie A player to Tyneside during January.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United-linked defender has price-tag ‘revealed’

Genoa defender Radu Dragusin will be available for £26m in January - according to reports. Dragusin has been linked with a host of Premier League teams with Newcastle United, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also credited with an interest in the defender.

The defender reportedly has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his club that would allow him to leave the Serie A side this winter if they receive a £26m fee for his services. Newcastle United are in the market for defensive reinforcements this winter and Dragusin, who has played 15 times in all competitions for Genoa this season after his permanent switch from Juventus, could be someone they look to sign when the transfer window opens.

At just 21, Dragusin has a bright future in the game and has already been capped 12 times by Romania.

Man Utd ‘eye’ Bundesliga star

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also credited with an interest. Guirassy has starred for Stuttgart this season, netting 16 goals in just 11 appearances in all competitions with 15 of those coming in the Bundesliga - a haul beaten only by Harry Kane.