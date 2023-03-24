Newcastle United ‘eye’ winger that scored twice for England side - Chelsea and Manchester City also linked
Newcastle United have reportedly joined the race to sign one of Juventus’ hottest prospects.
According to 90min, the Magpies are interested in signing Juventus’ young winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer. The 19-year-old has featured 11 times for the senior side this season, grabbing two assists in that time - including one in the Champions League against Benfica.
His form this season earned him selection for England Under-20’s by Ian Foster and Iling-Junior repaid the faith shown in him by bagging a brace during their 2-0 win over Germany at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium on Thursday evening.
Iling-Junior came through the ranks at Chelsea, but left London to move to Turin in summer 2020. Adept at playing on either wing, the 19-year-old has had some of European football’s elite clubs monitoring his progress with Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City joining Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as admirers of him.
Iling-Junior has a contract until 2025 with the Serie A giants.