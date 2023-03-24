According to 90min, the Magpies are interested in signing Juventus’ young winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer. The 19-year-old has featured 11 times for the senior side this season, grabbing two assists in that time - including one in the Champions League against Benfica.

His form this season earned him selection for England Under-20’s by Ian Foster and Iling-Junior repaid the faith shown in him by bagging a brace during their 2-0 win over Germany at Manchester City’s Academy Stadium on Thursday evening.

Iling-Junior came through the ranks at Chelsea, but left London to move to Turin in summer 2020. Adept at playing on either wing, the 19-year-old has had some of European football’s elite clubs monitoring his progress with Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City joining Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as admirers of him.

Iling-Junior has a contract until 2025 with the Serie A giants.

