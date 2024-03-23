Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we take a look at some of the latest headlines from around the Championship:

Man Utd and Brighton ‘eye’ Leicester City star

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United and Brighton have emerged as potential suitors for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to 90min. The Foxes have let slip a huge lead at the top of the Championship table and have been charged by the Premier League for breaching financial rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports, Dewsbury-Hall could be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium this summer in order to help the club comply with these financial constraints and would demand a sizable fee of around £40m. However, the reports also state that he could be sold for as little as £25m if Leicester do not seal promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Leeds star praises Daniel Farke

Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph has praised Daniel Farke’s role in his development at Elland Road this season. The 20-year-old was injured at the beginning of the campaign, but retained the support of his manager and returned the favour with a brace against Chelsea in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge last month.

Speaking about his manager and the difficulties he has had to overcome at Elland Road, Joseph said: “It's been a difficult process. At the beginning of the season, I was with the team, but I got injured. He always gave me the truth, told me to stay patient because my moment would come.

“It’s true. He didn’t lie. It’s been really good and I cannot wait to keep working under him and achieve things here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland face Farke’s Leeds at Elland Road on Tuesday 9 April. Kick-off is at 8pm that night.

Ipswich Town confirm investment

Bright Path Sports Partners, a US private equity firm, have bought a 40% stake in Ipswich Town for a fee that could cost north of £100m. Ipswich currently sit 3rd in the Championship table after a stunning season following promotion from League One last term.