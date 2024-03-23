Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff after the international break – with injury doubts for both sides.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against QPR last time out and have gone seven matches without a win. Interim boss Mike Dodds will hope some of his injured players are ready to return after the break, with eight league games remaining this term.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Cardiff injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium:
1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Roberts has missed Sunderland's last six matches with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature against Cardiff. While the Black Cats haven't completely given up hope the winger could return over the Easter weekend, next month's home match against Bristol City is probably a more realistic return date. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Jak Alnwick (Cardiff)
The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches. Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) - OUT
Seelt is set to miss the rest of this season after picking up a knee injury against Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Kion Etete (Cardiff) - DOUBT
Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches. Photo: Jess Hornby