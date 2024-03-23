Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Cardiff team and injury news with four ruled out and nine doubts: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Cardiff City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff after the international break – with injury doubts for both sides.

The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against QPR last time out and have gone seven matches without a win. Interim boss Mike Dodds will hope some of his injured players are ready to return after the break, with eight league games remaining this term.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Cardiff injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium:

Roberts has missed Sunderland's last six matches with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature against Cardiff. While the Black Cats haven't completely given up hope the winger could return over the Easter weekend, next month's home match against Bristol City is probably a more realistic return date.

1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Roberts has missed Sunderland's last six matches with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to feature against Cardiff. While the Black Cats haven't completely given up hope the winger could return over the Easter weekend, next month's home match against Bristol City is probably a more realistic return date. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches.

2. Jak Alnwick (Cardiff)

The Cardiff goalkeeper, who has made 24 league appearances this season, suffered a knee injury in February and hasn't been part of the side's matchday squad for their last eight league matches. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Seelt is set to miss the rest of this season after picking up a knee injury against Southampton.

3. Jenson Seelt (Sunderland) - OUT

Seelt is set to miss the rest of this season after picking up a knee injury against Southampton. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches.

4. Kion Etete (Cardiff) - DOUBT

Etete picked up a groin issue during a match against Bristol City at the start of March and hasn't been part of Cardiff's squad for the Bluebirds' last three matches. Photo: Jess Hornby

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CardiffSunderlandCardiff CityBlack CatsQPR