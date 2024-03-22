Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham has been named in NXGN’s list of the ‘50 best wonderkids in world football’ after a brilliant start to life at the Stadium of Light. Bellingham, who moved to Wearside from Birmingham City in summer, has made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season, registering six goals and one assist in that time.

Despite the pressure on his shoulders set by his brother Jude - who was ranked at number 1 in this list back in 2022 - Jobe has laid his own path at the Stadium of Light and looks set for a big future in the game. His place in this list, albeit in 50th, puts him amongst some of the most promising players from around the world.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, who is the Catalan giants' youngest ever goalscorer and Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid for a fee that could rise to €60m take the top two spots. Warren Zaire-Emery, who has featured regularly in both the league and Champions League for PSG this season, comes in third.

The Premier League have two representatives in the top 20 in the form of Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Newcastle United’s Lewis Miley. Bellingham isn’t the only Championship player included in this list, however.