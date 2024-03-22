Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have allowed several players to leave on loan over the last two transfer windows - with mixed success when it comes to the game time they’ve received.

One player who has played regularly is goalkeeper Alex Bass, who joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon at the start of this season. The 25-year-old has a contract at Sunderland until 2026, with a club option of an extra year, but didn’t start a single league game for the Black Cats last term.

At Wimbledon, Bass has started all 39 league games under manager Johnnie Jackson this campaign, with the Dons sitting seventh in the table. To find out more we caught up with AFC Wimbledon reporter Edmund Brack from South London Press to ask about Bass’ performances and situation:

How has Bass fared at AFC Wimbledon this season?

EB: “Without doubt Alex Bass has been one of AFC Wimbledon’s most important players of the season. He is the only player to have featured in every single minute of the League Two campaign and has firmly established himself as the first choice from the first few weeks of the season.

“When deputy - and first choice last season - Nik Tzanev has come into the side, he hasn’t put a foot wrong, but Bass’ consistency and confidence in between the sticks has seen him earn and keep the starting spot. The most noticeable characteristic Bass has displayed at Plough Lane is his professionalism - the way he conducts his job is almost seamless, week in, week out.”

How is he viewed among the club’s supporters?

“They love him. I think almost every single AFC Wimbledon fan would welcome Bass back to Plough Lane. Whether that is in League Two or League One, should they manage to claim one of the final play-off spots and reach Wembley.

“Wimbledon have kept the most clean sheets - 15 - in League Two this season and Bass’ performances have been a huge part in that. For me, he’s too good for League Two.”

Does he have much competition for the goalkeeper’s position?

“As mentioned before, Nike Tzanev has done nothing wrong when being called upon in the EFL Trophy or the Coventry EFL Cup win. He was Johnnie Jackson’s first choice and Wimbledon’s first choice for a long time, but towards the end of last season, it became clear the Dons were set for a goalkeeper reshuffle with youngster Nathan Broome starting a handful of games as a trial.

“Bass’ arrival saw Broome move on and Ryan Sandford was signed as third choice for a short period to act as cover. Although Tzanev has shown glimpses of a great shot stopper during his time in goal for the South Londoners, Bass’ pedigree and distribution immediately made him first choice.”

Do you think Wimbledon could try and re-sign him (on loan or permanently)?

“I'm sure they would love to, but it will be tough. Bass is one of - if not the - best goalkeeper in the division. His level of performance would not have gone a miss higher up the pyramid.”

Would Wimbledon have funds to try and sign him permanently?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They got the money for Ali Al-Hamadi in the winter but also spent fees to bring in Joe Lewis and Josh Kelly. Signing loan keepers has always gone down well at Wimbledon, with goalkeeper coach Ashley Bayes getting the best out of Aaron Ramsdale and many more who have signed on a short term stint.