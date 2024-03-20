Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday moved after EFL announcement as Championship play-off dates are confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland's fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the regular Championship season will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm.
The Black Cats will host the Owls at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 4, with all matches set to start at the same time. It could be a crucial fixture for Wednesday who sit 23rd in the table and are a point from safety with eight games remaining.
Sunderland are nine points above the relegation zone and 13 points off the play-offs in 12 place, with Mike Dodds' side set to travel to Cardiff on Friday, March 29 after the international break. The Black Cats will then host Blackburn three days later, before another home fixture against Bristol City.
The dates have also been confirmed for the Championship play-offs, which will start on Sunday, May 12. The play-off final at Wembley is set to be played on Sunday, May 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.