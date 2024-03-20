Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the regular Championship season will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm.

The Black Cats will host the Owls at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, May 4, with all matches set to start at the same time. It could be a crucial fixture for Wednesday who sit 23rd in the table and are a point from safety with eight games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are nine points above the relegation zone and 13 points off the play-offs in 12 place, with Mike Dodds' side set to travel to Cardiff on Friday, March 29 after the international break. The Black Cats will then host Blackburn three days later, before another home fixture against Bristol City.