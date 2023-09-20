Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.

After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.

Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time.