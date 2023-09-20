News you can trust since 1873
Blackburn 1 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Jack Clarke and Dan Neil goals give Cats win at Ewood Park

How it played out as Sunderland beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 22:59 BST
Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.

After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.

Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Blackburn 1 (Leonard, 35) Sunderland 3 (Clarke, 28, pen, 78) (Neil, 45)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard (Aouchiche, 90+2), Clarke, Burstow (Roberts, 65)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Roberts, Taylor, Watson, Aouchiche, Hemir
  • Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Carter, Hedges (Markanday, 58), A. Wharton (Garrett, 72), Travis (Rankin-Costello, 58), Szmodics, Moran (Telalovic, 83), Leonard (Dolan, 58)
  • Subs: Wahlstedt, Hill, Rankin-Costello, S. Wharton, Dolan, Markanday, Garrett, Edmondson, Telalovic
22:59 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

21:48 BST

Full-time thoughts from Ewood Park

21:45 BST

FULL-TIME: BLACKBURN 1 SUNDERLAND 3

21:44 BST

90+5’ Rankin-Costello booked

Blackburn’s frustrations are boiling over as Rankin-Costello is booked for a foul on Clarke.

21:41 BST

90+3’ Blackburn penalty appeal

Blackburn fans are appealing for a penalty after a tangle in the Sunderland box.

The free-kick went Sunderland’s way.

21:39 BST

90+2’ A late Sunderland change

ON: Aouchiche

OFF: Pritchard

21:38 BST

SIX minutes added time

21:36 BST

88’ Over from Bellingham

Bellingham fires a late shot over after another Sunderland counter attack.

21:34 BST

86’ Ba booked

Ba is booked for kicking the ball away after Blackburn were awarded a free-kick.

21:31 BST

83’ Another Blackburn change

ON: Telalovic

OFF: Moran

