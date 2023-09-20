Blackburn 1 Sunderland 3: Highlights as Jack Clarke and Dan Neil goals give Cats win at Ewood Park
How it played out as Sunderland beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park in the Championship.
Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – and fans have been reacting on social media.
After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.
Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.
Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Blackburn 1 (Leonard, 35) Sunderland 3 (Clarke, 28, pen, 78) (Neil, 45)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Ba, Pritchard (Aouchiche, 90+2), Clarke, Burstow (Roberts, 65)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Roberts, Taylor, Watson, Aouchiche, Hemir
- Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Carter, Hedges (Markanday, 58), A. Wharton (Garrett, 72), Travis (Rankin-Costello, 58), Szmodics, Moran (Telalovic, 83), Leonard (Dolan, 58)
- Subs: Wahlstedt, Hill, Rankin-Costello, S. Wharton, Dolan, Markanday, Garrett, Edmondson, Telalovic
FULL-TIME: BLACKBURN 1 SUNDERLAND 3
90+5’ Rankin-Costello booked
Blackburn’s frustrations are boiling over as Rankin-Costello is booked for a foul on Clarke.
90+3’ Blackburn penalty appeal
Blackburn fans are appealing for a penalty after a tangle in the Sunderland box.
The free-kick went Sunderland’s way.
90+2’ A late Sunderland change
ON: Aouchiche
OFF: Pritchard
SIX minutes added time
88’ Over from Bellingham
Bellingham fires a late shot over after another Sunderland counter attack.
86’ Ba booked
Ba is booked for kicking the ball away after Blackburn were awarded a free-kick.
83’ Another Blackburn change
ON: Telalovic
OFF: Moran