Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1: Highlights as Mark McGuinness goal gives visitors win at the Stadium of Light
How it played out at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City in the Championship.
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells but couldn’t find a breakthrough against a compact Bluebirds defence.
Cardiff then nicked a late winner when defender Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle’s corner three minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1 (McGuinness, 87)
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins (Rusyn, 88), Neil, Bellingham (Aouchiche, 62), Ba (Roberts, 62), Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow (Hemir, 62)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Roberts, Rusyn, Hemir
- Cardiff XI: Alnwick; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle (Romeo, 90+4), Siopis, Ralls (Adams, 77), Meite (Colwill, 63), Grant (Tanner, 45), Ugbo (Etete, 63)
- Subs: Runarrson, Panzo, Romeo, Adams, Rinomhota, Tanner, R. Colwill, Etete, Robinson
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 CARDIFF 1
90+4’ A late Cardiff change
ON: Romeo
OFF: Wintle
90+3’ Patterson saves
Cardiff could have wrapped the game up on the break there but Patterson kept out Tanner’s low effort from inside the box.
90+2’ More frustration
More frustration for the home fans as Roberts’ dinked pass goes straight through to Alnwick.
FIVE minutes added time
88’ Rusyn comes on
ON: Rusyn
OFF: Huggins
87’ Goal Cardiff (McGuinness)
McGuinness heads home Wintle’s in-swinging corner from the left.
It looks like the visitors have nicked it.
80’ Aouchiche effort saved
Roberts did well to drive forward with the ball there before giving it to Aouchiche.
The latter then tried his luck from a tight angle but Alnwick comfortably held the effort.