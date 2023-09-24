News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1: Highlights as Mark McGuinness goal gives visitors win at the Stadium of Light

How it played out at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 18:02 BST
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells but couldn’t find a breakthrough against a compact Bluebirds defence.

Cardiff then nicked a late winner when defender Mark McGuinness headed home Ryan Wintle’s corner three minutes from time.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1 (McGuinness, 87)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Huggins (Rusyn, 88), Neil, Bellingham (Aouchiche, 62), Ba (Roberts, 62), Pritchard, Clarke, Burstow (Hemir, 62)
  • Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Roberts, Rusyn, Hemir
  • Cardiff XI: Alnwick; Ng, Goutas, McGuinness, Collins, Wintle (Romeo, 90+4), Siopis, Ralls (Adams, 77), Meite (Colwill, 63), Grant (Tanner, 45), Ugbo (Etete, 63)
  • Subs: Runarrson, Panzo, Romeo, Adams, Rinomhota, Tanner, R. Colwill, Etete, Robinson
Show new updates
17:57 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

17:01 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:59 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 CARDIFF 1

16:58 BST

90+4’ A late Cardiff change

ON: Romeo

OFF: Wintle

16:55 BST

90+3’ Patterson saves

Cardiff could have wrapped the game up on the break there but Patterson kept out Tanner’s low effort from inside the box.

16:54 BST

90+2’ More frustration

More frustration for the home fans as Roberts’ dinked pass goes straight through to Alnwick.

16:52 BST

FIVE minutes added time

16:52 BST

88’ Rusyn comes on

ON: Rusyn

OFF: Huggins

16:48 BSTUpdated 16:55 BST

87’ Goal Cardiff (McGuinness)

McGuinness heads home Wintle’s in-swinging corner from the left.

It looks like the visitors have nicked it.

16:42 BST

80’ Aouchiche effort saved

Roberts did well to drive forward with the ball there before giving it to Aouchiche.

The latter then tried his luck from a tight angle but Alnwick comfortably held the effort.

