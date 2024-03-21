Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Uruguayan forward Luciano Rodriguez, who was linked with Sunderland last year, is reportedly being valued at around £11.8million amid interest from clubs across Europe.

It was claimed in November last year that Sunderland’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey was in South America to watch Rodriguez. At the time, the Sun’s Alan Nixon reported the Black Cats were eyeing an ambitious move for the 20-year-old, who has made 41 senior appearances for Uruguayan club Liverpool Montevideo.

Four months later, journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed the City Football Group are showing ‘concrete and serious interest’ in Rodriguez but won’t pay more than $15million (£11.8milion) for the player. It’s also been claimed Dutch side Feynoord have been tracking the forward since January.

Mayenda features in Hibernian friendly

Elsewhere, Sunderland striker Elizer Mayenda played 90 minutes for Hibernian during a friendly fixture against Raith Rovers - a testimonial match for long-serving Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan.

Hibernian won the match 5-1 after goals from Lewis Stevenson, Jair Tavares, Rueben McAllister, Paul Hanlon and Josh McDonald. Mayenda has made just two league appearances for Hibernian since joining the SPL club on loan from Sunderland in January.

Leeds match sells out

Finally, away tickets for Sunderland’s Championship match at Leeds have sold out. The Black Cats will travel to Elland Road on Tuesday, April 9 (8pm kick-off), with the game set to be broadcast on Sky Sports.