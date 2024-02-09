Eliezer Mayenda makes Sunderland admission and reveals what Hibernian's manager said after loan transfer
Eliezer Mayenda admits it's been a difficult start to his Sunderland career but hopes he can help SPL side Hibernian during his loan spell at Easter Road.
The 18-year-old forward signed for Sunderland from French side Sochaux over the summer, agreeing a five-year contract, but suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season. That meant Mayenda had to wait until November to make his first Championship appearance, while he started just one league game for the Black Cats before joining Hibs on deadline day.
“I am happy here, happy to have made the move, and I am looking forward to enjoying my football," Mayenda told the Edinburgh Evening News. "I found out about the interest from Hibs on the last day of the transfer window and it sounded like a good option.
“I had been going to the academy at Sunderland, working hard and trying to help the team. But I was happy to sign the loan contract to come here. The gaffer here has told me that the most important thing is just to work every day. He knows I am young and still developing as a footballer, so I have to work and work every time I am on the training pitch or in the gym.
“When I play, he said the most important thing is to help the team. To do what the team needs. So I can play as a striker, a real number nine. But I can also play as a winger. The gaffer will decide that for me.”
Mayenda came off the bench at half-time to make his Hibs debut during a 3-0 defeat against St Mirren last weekend, before he was an unused substitute for Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Celtic.
When asked about his time at Sunderland, the striker replied: “Yeah, it was a difficult start. At Sunderland, we had a lot of new players coming in all at once. And there’s nothing easy in football. It’s not easy when you have so many new players in the team. But they are all really good players. All they need is patience. That is important in football.”